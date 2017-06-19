Briefs: K of C benefit breakfast Sunday
Knights of Columbus Council 760 - St. Paul, Walnut, Erie is hosting a benefit breakfast from 8 am to 11 am on Sunday, June 25. Location is St. Francis Parish Hall at 1st and Lafayette in St. Paul. The menu includes sausage, eggs, hotcakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|1 hr
|Taylor
|31
|$500 reward
|5 hr
|Loving fort scott
|7
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|7 hr
|ICU
|14
|Fort Scott Mercy
|8 hr
|Loving fort scott
|50
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|ICU
|78
|Worthless moms
|11 hr
|SorryNotSorry
|9
|Old Business
|22 hr
|fortscottguy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC