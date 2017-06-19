Briefs: K of C benefit breakfast Sunday

Briefs: K of C benefit breakfast Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Knights of Columbus Council 760 - St. Paul, Walnut, Erie is hosting a benefit breakfast from 8 am to 11 am on Sunday, June 25. Location is St. Francis Parish Hall at 1st and Lafayette in St. Paul. The menu includes sausage, eggs, hotcakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and milk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 1 hr Taylor 31
$500 reward 5 hr Loving fort scott 7
Dad people who cant mind there own things 7 hr ICU 14
Fort Scott Mercy 8 hr Loving fort scott 50
Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13) 10 hr ICU 78
Worthless moms 11 hr SorryNotSorry 9
Old Business 22 hr fortscottguy 3
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC