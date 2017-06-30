Bike the US for MS makes Chanute stop

Wednesday

The annual Bike the US for MS bicycle tour is scheduled to depart Chanute today for Eureka after staying overnight at Santa Fe Park. Approximately 20 riders with the tour arrived in Chanute Wednesday afternoon after taking a rest day in Pittsburg.

