Two additions to Chanute Heroes' Way announced
Jim Whaley, committee member, said the two are R.N. Allen, banker and community leader around 100 years ago, and Juan Lerma, who at 15 years of age, was one of the first organizers of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta. He was also the first immigrant receiving officer status in the US Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
