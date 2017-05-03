Rain puts damper on Safari Family Fun...

Rain puts damper on Safari Family Fun Days

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Chanute Tribune

World travelers Martin and Osa Johnson saw their share of rain forests, but heavy rainfall put a damper on Saturday's Safari Family Fun Days. Weather recorders at Chanute's Martin Johnson Airport charted 3.47 inches of rainfall from midnight Saturday morning to midnight Sunday morning, breaking the record for April 29 of 2.02 inches in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Burgess 41 min lakeside 10
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 3 hr Polly 12
Fort Scott Mercy 5 hr John 8
Stolen lumber from Matt ida 10 hr ColorJustice 6
usd 484 fredonia Tue Flag on the Mound 15
city leaders change needed Mon Don 10
Deputy Sheriff May 1 Citizen 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Neosho County was issued at May 03 at 8:31PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC