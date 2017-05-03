Rain puts damper on Safari Family Fun Days
World travelers Martin and Osa Johnson saw their share of rain forests, but heavy rainfall put a damper on Saturday's Safari Family Fun Days. Weather recorders at Chanute's Martin Johnson Airport charted 3.47 inches of rainfall from midnight Saturday morning to midnight Sunday morning, breaking the record for April 29 of 2.02 inches in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Burgess
|41 min
|lakeside
|10
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|3 hr
|Polly
|12
|Fort Scott Mercy
|5 hr
|John
|8
|Stolen lumber from Matt ida
|10 hr
|ColorJustice
|6
|usd 484 fredonia
|Tue
|Flag on the Mound
|15
|city leaders change needed
|Mon
|Don
|10
|Deputy Sheriff
|May 1
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC