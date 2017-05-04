Radio program's free concert to 'show...

Radio program's free concert to 'showcase' homegrown artists

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Community Theatre is an indie rock band from Hutchinson. Pictured, from left, are Mitchell Probst, Braden Pruitt, former member Carson Schneider and Isaac Glover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott Mercy 8 hr John 13
car thefts 17 hr mike 1
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 18 hr MBT 13
Larry Burgess 20 hr lakeside 10
Stolen lumber from Matt ida Wed ColorJustice 6
usd 484 fredonia Tue Flag on the Mound 15
city leaders change needed Mon Don 10
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Neosho County was issued at May 04 at 2:18PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC