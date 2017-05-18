NMRMC preparing to open new operating...

NMRMC preparing to open new operating room area

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center workers are stocking supplies to prepare for the opening of the new operating room area. Hospital officials updated members of the Board of Trustees on progress of the OR construction at Thursday's meeting, after which three trustees toured the new facility.

