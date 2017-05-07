Man convicted in death of Washburn ar...

Man convicted in death of Washburn art professor expected in court Monday for probation violation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Todd Kidwell, 39, is expected to have a first appearance on Monday on a motion to revoke his probation after he was arrested on Thursday for reckless driving. Kidwell, of Chanute, pleaded guilty in January to the 2015 vehicular manslaughter of Washburn University art professor Glenda Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Burgess 4 hr Same here 17
Dr.Hill 7 hr 3 inch 2
how did blake brock die? 7 hr Judge Judy 4
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... Wed Jay 23
Dollar General Employees (May '16) Wed Customer 28
Jenna cowlishaw at it again Wed Bruh 6
Fort Scott school system May 8 Bad mom 122
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Neosho County was issued at May 11 at 6:50PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC