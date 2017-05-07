Man convicted in death of Washburn art professor expected in court Monday for probation violation
Todd Kidwell, 39, is expected to have a first appearance on Monday on a motion to revoke his probation after he was arrested on Thursday for reckless driving. Kidwell, of Chanute, pleaded guilty in January to the 2015 vehicular manslaughter of Washburn University art professor Glenda Taylor.
