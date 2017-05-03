Life of Chanute's namesake shared

Life of Chanute's namesake shared

Bill Nicks, a professional reenactor for Kansas City Tours who portrays Octave Chanute, the city's namesake, visited Chanute to give a presentation about his history with the town, as well as his work as a civil engineer and aviation pioneer. Octave Chanute was born in Paris in 1832.

