K-Staters from Chanute wrapping up year
Editor's note: CCA graduate and student at Kansas State University Benjamin Yarnell has written this story as part of an assignment at K-State. As summer draws close, students everywhere are looking forward to leaving their academics behind for a few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Burgess
|4 hr
|Same here
|17
|Dr.Hill
|7 hr
|3 inch
|2
|how did blake brock die?
|7 hr
|Judge Judy
|4
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|Wed
|Jay
|23
|Dollar General Employees (May '16)
|Wed
|Customer
|28
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Wed
|Bruh
|6
|Fort Scott school system
|May 8
|Bad mom
|122
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC