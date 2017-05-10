K-Staters from Chanute wrapping up year

K-Staters from Chanute wrapping up year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Editor's note: CCA graduate and student at Kansas State University Benjamin Yarnell has written this story as part of an assignment at K-State. As summer draws close, students everywhere are looking forward to leaving their academics behind for a few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Burgess 4 hr Same here 17
Dr.Hill 7 hr 3 inch 2
how did blake brock die? 7 hr Judge Judy 4
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... Wed Jay 23
Dollar General Employees (May '16) Wed Customer 28
Jenna cowlishaw at it again Wed Bruh 6
Fort Scott school system May 8 Bad mom 122
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC