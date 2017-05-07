K-State grad Pete Souza to receive in...

K-State grad Pete Souza to receive inaugural Alumni Excellence Award from school

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Former White House photographer Pete Souza will receive the K-State Alumni Association's Alumni Excellence Award this fall, the university announced in a news release this week. Souza, who was The Topeka Capital-Journal's 2013 Kansan of the Year , will receive K-State's inaugural "Alumni Excellence Award" on October 13. The award will recognize "an alumna or alumnus of K-State whose career, service and achievements exemplify the spirit, values and excellence of the university," according the release.

