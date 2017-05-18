Jury trial set in September for Cadwa...

Jury trial set in September for Cadwallader

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The trial was scheduled at his arraignment May 17 in Erie and will start at 9 am September 27 in Chanute. It is set to end by 5 pm September 29. Cadwallader was arrested and charged a year ago for a complaint alleging inappropriate contact with a student while he was a teacher at Chanute High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Burgess 6 hr WTF 21
Dollar General Employees (May '16) 8 hr grossedOut 32
Jimmy 8 hr pissedmama 3
people who I should avoid in Fort Scott (Apr '15) Wed Loving Fort Scott 6
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... Tue Different not less 26
Deputy Sheriff Tue Oh my 3
Burgess Tue Sick of it 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Neosho County was issued at May 18 at 1:45PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC