Jury trial set in September for Cadwallader
The trial was scheduled at his arraignment May 17 in Erie and will start at 9 am September 27 in Chanute. It is set to end by 5 pm September 29. Cadwallader was arrested and charged a year ago for a complaint alleging inappropriate contact with a student while he was a teacher at Chanute High School.
