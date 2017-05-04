Historical Society displays history of Santa Fe Railroad, Harvey House
The Chanute Historical Society will host an open house from 1 to 5 pm Saturday at the Historical Museum located at 0 E. Elm. The open house will kick off the new exhibit "Riding the Rails of History: the Santa Fe Railroad and Fred Harvey in Chanute."
