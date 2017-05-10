Highland Games coming to Chanute
The Chanute Recreation Commission director is pleased with the sign-up so far for the Highland Games scheduled for May 20 at the Lakeview Recreation Area. CRC Director Steve Slane said when organizers Dirk Myers and Mike Golay proposed the Chanute Highland Games, they said to expect about 15 participants for the first of what they hope will become an annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|58 min
|Safety patrol
|7
|New Honey's restaurant?
|3 hr
|customer
|6
|Larry Burgess
|8 hr
|Caring Friend
|18
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|9 hr
|Concerned
|25
|Boyd stay away from Park View Apartments
|9 hr
|Junkies friend
|3
|how did blake brock die?
|15 hr
|Mimi
|5
|Dr.Hill
|Thu
|3 inch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC