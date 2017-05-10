Highland Games coming to Chanute

The Chanute Recreation Commission director is pleased with the sign-up so far for the Highland Games scheduled for May 20 at the Lakeview Recreation Area. CRC Director Steve Slane said when organizers Dirk Myers and Mike Golay proposed the Chanute Highland Games, they said to expect about 15 participants for the first of what they hope will become an annual event.

