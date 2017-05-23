Filings trickle in for November election
One Chanute city commissioner and one Neosho County Community College trustee have filed for re-election in this year's city and school board election cycle. Incumbent city commissioner Randy Galemore and NCCC trustee Charles Boaz have filed for re-election.
