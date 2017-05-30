Esther's fixture on Main Street for many years
Esther's clothing store has been in the process of selling its remaining inventory and fixtures, after being open for about 32 years. Owner Esther Ortiz gets tearful at the thought of leaving it, even though she has often planned to retire and thought it would only operate for a few years.
