Esther's fixture on Main Street for m...

Esther's fixture on Main Street for many years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Esther's clothing store has been in the process of selling its remaining inventory and fixtures, after being open for about 32 years. Owner Esther Ortiz gets tearful at the thought of leaving it, even though she has often planned to retire and thought it would only operate for a few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figgins or Harkrader (Jun '16) 2 hr xxx 50
USD 484 mess 3 hr xxx 2
ccc 12 hr Plain Truth 46
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) 18 hr Steve 47
Community Christian Church (Feb '11) 23 hr Aaa 179
Kirstin Groves (Feb '16) Tue Citizen KS 20
Abraham Moore (Aug '14) May 30 ANGELIC MOORE 18
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC