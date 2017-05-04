Driver who struck, killed Washburn pr...

Driver who struck, killed Washburn professor in 2015 arrested again

11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Chanute man who struck and killed a Washburn University professor participating in a bicycle race in 2015 was arrested again - this time for reckless driving, the Crawford County sheriff said. Todd Michael Kidwell, 39, was jailed Thursday after a sheriff's detective saw him fail to stop at the intersection of Kansas highways 7 and 126 shortly after 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Dan Peak said in a news release.

