Driver who struck, killed Washburn professor in 2015 arrested again

A Chanute man who struck and killed a Washburn University professor participating in a bicycle race in 2015 was arrested again - this time for reckless driving, the Crawford County sheriff said. Todd Michael Kidwell, 39, was jailed Thursday after a sheriff's detective saw him fail to stop at the intersection of Kansas highways 7 and 126 shortly after 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Dan Peak said in a news release.

