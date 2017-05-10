CRC begins preliminary talks on futur...

CRC begins preliminary talks on future of ball fields

Chanute Recreation Commission board members will begin discussions on the future of the ball fields and improvements to the rec center that will bring it up to fire code. CRC Executive Director Steve Slane told the board at Wednesday evening's meeting that they do not need to make a decision now on a plan of action for the ball fields, but he wanted to let them know about things that could come up during the coming year.

