Combat Warrior Turkey Hunt held ocall...

Combat Warrior Turkey Hunt held ocally for soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The 2nd annual Combat Warrior Turkey Hunt was hosted in the Chanute area April 26-30. Combat Warriors Inc. was formed to support elite military forces both active and veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott Mercy 8 hr John 13
car thefts 17 hr mike 1
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 18 hr MBT 13
Larry Burgess 20 hr lakeside 10
Stolen lumber from Matt ida Wed ColorJustice 6
usd 484 fredonia Tue Flag on the Mound 15
city leaders change needed Mon Don 10
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Neosho County was issued at May 04 at 2:18PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC