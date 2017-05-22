City fire truck donated to cancer cha...

City fire truck donated to cancer charity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

A nearly 30 year-old fire truck will get a new life with a new color after the Chanute city commission approved donating it to a charity in Wichita at its regular meeting Monday evening. The 1989 Pierce Dash fire truck, Engine No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 3 hr Patti 28
ccc 4 hr Why 30
yay 8 hr Happy Happy 1
Fort Scott Mercy 10 hr Paul 15
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 14 hr Corrections officer 10
Sigg motors (Sep '14) 20 hr Agree 8
News Eight arrested in Iola drug bust (Nov '07) 20 hr Ready or not 11
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC