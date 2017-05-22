City fire truck donated to cancer charity
A nearly 30 year-old fire truck will get a new life with a new color after the Chanute city commission approved donating it to a charity in Wichita at its regular meeting Monday evening. The 1989 Pierce Dash fire truck, Engine No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|3 hr
|Patti
|28
|ccc
|4 hr
|Why
|30
|yay
|8 hr
|Happy Happy
|1
|Fort Scott Mercy
|10 hr
|Paul
|15
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|14 hr
|Corrections officer
|10
|Sigg motors (Sep '14)
|20 hr
|Agree
|8
|Eight arrested in Iola drug bust (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|Ready or not
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC