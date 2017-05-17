CHS recognizes achievements in academics, service
Angelo Andoyo and Isaac Lewis were selected to go to the Hugh O'Bryen Youth Leadership conference with Bri Campbell as an alternate For Boys State, Jaiden Galemore was selected for the All State Lawyer Award and Ben Ramsey for 2017 Boys State. Christopher Hatch was recognized for the 2017 Kansas Lieutenant Governor's Community Service Award.
