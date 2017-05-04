Chanute man who pleaded guilty in Washburn art professor's death arrested Thursday
In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Todd Kidwell, left, listens as Glenda Taylor's widow reads a statement in Crawford County District Court. The Chanute man who was sentenced in January for the manslaughter of Glenda Taylor, head of Washburn University's art department, was jailed on Thursday for reckless driving.
