Butcher Block: Stinky flowers; saving...

Butcher Block: Stinky flowers; saving baby bird

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Chanute Tribune

When Tribune reader Patty Small saw an Associated Press story about the "corpse flower" that emits a decaying-flesh smell during its once-a-decade bloom, she could relate. Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "corpse flower," emits a horrible odor during its rare bloom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Ames 9 hr Neighbor 4
Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13) 13 hr Nieghbor 69
Drug bust on main street. 13 hr Nieghbor 2
Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11) 13 hr Red 14
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) 13 hr Red 48
Jenna cowlishaw at it again Sun Bill 13
Carnival Sun Bill Cosby 11
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC