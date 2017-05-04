Budreau speaker at Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
The theme for the Jesse Jackson Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning was built around a Scripture verse critical of those who pray in public. Speakers at the breakfast reminded the audience that the verse is not opposed to prayer, but opposes those who pray only so others will see how virtuous they are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Powell
|5 hr
|Tracy
|6
|Blocking scanners
|19 hr
|dont_break_the_law
|7
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|Sat
|MBT
|19
|Fort Scott school system
|Sat
|MBT
|121
|usd 484 fredonia
|Sat
|NotALawyer
|16
|Larry Burgess
|Sat
|Same here
|15
|ccc
|Fri
|Excuse Me
|28
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC