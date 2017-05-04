Budreau speaker at Mayor's Prayer Bre...

Budreau speaker at Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

The theme for the Jesse Jackson Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning was built around a Scripture verse critical of those who pray in public. Speakers at the breakfast reminded the audience that the verse is not opposed to prayer, but opposes those who pray only so others will see how virtuous they are.

