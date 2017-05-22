Briefs: Two weeks left for fireworks fundraiser
Chanute supporters raising funds for this year's Fourth of July fireworks display are within $2,000 of their goal with less than two weeks left. Organizers have a goal of $15,000 for this year's display, and have met last year's goal of $12,000.
