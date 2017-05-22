Briefs: Two weeks left for fireworks ...

Briefs: Two weeks left for fireworks fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Chanute supporters raising funds for this year's Fourth of July fireworks display are within $2,000 of their goal with less than two weeks left. Organizers have a goal of $15,000 for this year's display, and have met last year's goal of $12,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ccc 4 hr Superduperdoubleb... 32
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 8 hr Patti 28
yay 12 hr Happy Happy 1
Fort Scott Mercy 14 hr Paul 15
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 18 hr Corrections officer 10
Sigg motors (Sep '14) Mon Agree 8
News Eight arrested in Iola drug bust (Nov '07) Mon Ready or not 11
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC