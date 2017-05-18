Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive coming Saturday
Mail carriers will collect nonperishable food in bags left by mailboxes before mail delivery on May 13 and deliver them to local food banks and pantries. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food since its inception 25 years ago.
