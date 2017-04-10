Yard edibles part of run training for...

Yard edibles part of run training for local woman

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Balancing the demands of training for a marathon with the needs of four children, a Chanute woman trained and ran 13.2 miles Saturday in Kansas City. Sarah Hosfelt said she was not satisfied with her time in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott school system 47 min Baldpate 33
city leaders change needed 1 hr pfc joe citizen 6
usd 484 fredonia 1 hr Flag on the Mound 4
Looking for a rental 7 hr Bill 1
Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15) 12 hr Amand02 13
whats your holiday pet peeves (Dec '11) 16 hr Fact Checker 20
Permission 16 hr Grandma 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC