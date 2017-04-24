Tri-Valley cruise raises $16,600
A crowd of approximately 150 people attended the 4th annual Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation Cruise Night fundraiser on April 18 at the Venue in Chanute. Approximately $16,600 was raised during the evening from the stretch, silent, and live auctions.
