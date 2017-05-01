Thuston part of 35th Infantry deploym...

Thuston part of 35th Infantry deployment to Kuwait

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Chanute Tribune

County Attorney Linus Thuston left Chanute Thursday evening for deployment with the "Santa Fe" 35th Infantry Division, headquartered in Leavenworth. Thuston previously went overseas to Iraq in 2005 with the 891st Engineer Battalion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott Mercy 10 min Superduperdoubleb... 3
city leaders change needed 52 min Don 10
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 9 hr Patti 10
Deputy Sheriff 11 hr Citizen 2
ccc 15 hr West Side 27
Fort Scott school system 18 hr GET A LIFE 110
Anyone have flood pics? Sun Red 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Neosho County was issued at May 01 at 8:06PM CDT

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC