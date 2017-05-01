Thuston part of 35th Infantry deployment to Kuwait
County Attorney Linus Thuston left Chanute Thursday evening for deployment with the "Santa Fe" 35th Infantry Division, headquartered in Leavenworth. Thuston previously went overseas to Iraq in 2005 with the 891st Engineer Battalion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Scott Mercy
|10 min
|Superduperdoubleb...
|3
|city leaders change needed
|52 min
|Don
|10
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|9 hr
|Patti
|10
|Deputy Sheriff
|11 hr
|Citizen
|2
|ccc
|15 hr
|West Side
|27
|Fort Scott school system
|18 hr
|GET A LIFE
|110
|Anyone have flood pics?
|Sun
|Red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC