Tax rebate plan is nearly complete
The city took a step closer to making new retail businesses near U.S. 400 more likely by moving toward making developments there property tax free for five years.
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix
|30 min
|Steve
|4
|Counterfeit ring
|4 hr
|fakeaztrollaccount
|5
|How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07)
|5 hr
|Cool girl
|12
|ccc
|6 hr
|Curious
|7
|Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Linneb02
|10
|stupid republicans (May '13)
|Apr 1
|LiberalFeminist
|775
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Why does it matter
|57
