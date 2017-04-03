Tales of Orphan Train riders told

The word "orphan" is more complicated than some might think, especially in the mid-1800s to early 1900s, when many orphans were sent from crowded eastern cities like New York to Midwest cities and towns, including Chanute. Jim Whaley with the Chanute Historical Society gave a presentation on the orphan trains that came to Chanute in 1894 and 1917, each with about 40 children.

