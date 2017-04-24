Safari Family Fun Day offers communit...

Safari Family Fun Day offers community activities

Organizers of the third annual Safari Family Fun Day are making alternative plans so the event can happen Saturday - rain or shine -in downtown Chanute near the Martin and Osa Johnson Museum in the Santa Fe depot. This year's Safari Day offers expanded activities from previous years.

