Safari Family Fun Day offers community activities
Organizers of the third annual Safari Family Fun Day are making alternative plans so the event can happen Saturday - rain or shine -in downtown Chanute near the Martin and Osa Johnson Museum in the Santa Fe depot. This year's Safari Day offers expanded activities from previous years.
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usd 484 fredonia
|2 hr
|Flag on the Mound
|12
|A place for discussion about the kid who has is...
|4 hr
|Patti
|4
|Winfield Scott School needs a huge parking lot.
|5 hr
|Jewl
|4
|Daniel Varner is a rat
|7 hr
|DanielVarnersDad
|1
|Deputy Sheriff
|Thu
|Citizen
|1
|Fort Scott school system
|Wed
|Melissa is smart
|106
|Handyman
|Apr 26
|dont do it
|2
