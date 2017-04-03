Questions arise about roof installations
Since the early March hailstorm, Chanute homeowners have dealt with questions that are over their heads - such as whether a new roof must be nailed or stapled on, and how to meet city code without being scammed for unnecessary work. The city of Chanute uses the 2006 International Residential building code and requires work meet manufacturers' specifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good to see more people getting off meth
|4 hr
|Bbb93
|2
|Fort Scott school system
|4 hr
|Baldpate
|15
|city leaders change needed
|4 hr
|pfc joe citizen
|1
|eugene ware
|5 hr
|WOW
|1
|odd jobs / handyman (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Paparatzzi
|12
|Bye bye gasbag
|8 hr
|Bill Cosby
|1
|ccc
|8 hr
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC