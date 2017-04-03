Questions arise about roof installations

Questions arise about roof installations

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Since the early March hailstorm, Chanute homeowners have dealt with questions that are over their heads - such as whether a new roof must be nailed or stapled on, and how to meet city code without being scammed for unnecessary work. The city of Chanute uses the 2006 International Residential building code and requires work meet manufacturers' specifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good to see more people getting off meth 4 hr Bbb93 2
Fort Scott school system 4 hr Baldpate 15
city leaders change needed 4 hr pfc joe citizen 1
eugene ware 5 hr WOW 1
odd jobs / handyman (Nov '14) 7 hr Paparatzzi 12
Bye bye gasbag 8 hr Bill Cosby 1
ccc 8 hr Dude 8
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC