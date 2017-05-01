Octave Chanute to come to life during presentation
The man who has given many programs as Octave Chanute is excited to get a chance to share with the city that was named after the engineer. Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer, curator at Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, said she saw Bill Nicks portray Chanute about 15 years ago and she said he was "fantastic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
