Neosho Memorial's Orthopedic Clinic welcomes new doctor
Dr. Bruce Monaco is the newest surgeon to join Neosho Memorial's Orthopedic Clinic in Chanute. He is a board-certified fellow of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and has 30 years of experience.
