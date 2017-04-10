NCCC to add court reporting certificate

NCCC to add court reporting certificate

At the April regular board meeting Tuesday, the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Chanute Recreation Commission. Both the college and CRC are in need of a general-use lift to reach some high places for maintenance.

