NCCC production of Sweeney Todd opens Thursday
The NCCC theater department production of Stephen Sondheim's musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" opens tonight. Theater Director Dustin Shaffer originally wanted to do Xanadu, the Broadway musical based on the cult classic 1980 film, but the theater department was unable to secure the rights.
