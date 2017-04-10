NCCC announces Distinguished Alumnus

NCCC announces Distinguished Alumnus

Thursday Apr 20

A reception to honor Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Jack Wortman will be held on Thursday, May 11 at Neosho County Community College. Open to the public, the reception will be held 4 to 6 pm in the Oak Room located in the Student Union.

