Local politicians discuss issues over...

Local politicians discuss issues over coffee

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The quarterly public forum, organized by the Chanute Chamber of Commerce, brought representatives of city, county and state government to meet local residents for coffee and pastries at Cardinal Drug in downtown Chanute. Commissioners Randy Galemore and Jim Chappell spoke on behalf of the city, Commissioner David Bideau spoke about county issues, and State Senator Dan Goddard and Rep. Kent Thompson gave an update on action in the Kansas Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ccc 21 min Joe blow 22
Fine upstanding citizens of kansas (Jun '10) 2 hr Doris Dingbat 12
"The legend" 2 hr Sammy Sampson 2
city leaders change needed 3 hr Taxed to the Max 3
Fort Scott school system 6 hr Baldpate 28
let us squash rumors 7 hr Gotcha 8
churches 13 hr something weird 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC