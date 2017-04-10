Local politicians discuss issues over coffee
The quarterly public forum, organized by the Chanute Chamber of Commerce, brought representatives of city, county and state government to meet local residents for coffee and pastries at Cardinal Drug in downtown Chanute. Commissioners Randy Galemore and Jim Chappell spoke on behalf of the city, Commissioner David Bideau spoke about county issues, and State Senator Dan Goddard and Rep. Kent Thompson gave an update on action in the Kansas Legislature.
