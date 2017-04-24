Loan recommended for new downtown clothing store
The Revolving Loan Fund committee has recommended a loan to a downtown business that will seek to fill the void being left by JC Penney. Cora Finley, owner of Consignment, presented her proposal at Thursday's RLF committee meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputy Sheriff
|15 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Fort Scott school system
|Wed
|Melissa is smart
|106
|usd 484 fredonia
|Wed
|Flag on the Mound
|10
|Handyman
|Wed
|dont do it
|2
|Ward/Kraft
|Wed
|Dude
|2
|churches
|Tue
|Classic
|11
|Blocking scanners
|Tue
|fortscottguy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC