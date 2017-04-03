LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Passes Away
Gilbert Baker, the designer of the rainbow flag , which has become a worldwide symbol for the LBGTQ community, has passed away at the age of 65. While his legacy to humanity will always be the beloved rainbow flag, it is crucial to remember the man and life behind the design. Baker was born in Chanute, KS, in 1951 - a time when gay and questioning people did not have the same social liberties they have now.
