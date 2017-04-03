LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Ba...

LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Passes Away

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Refinery 29

Gilbert Baker, the designer of the rainbow flag , which has become a worldwide symbol for the LBGTQ community, has passed away at the age of 65. While his legacy to humanity will always be the beloved rainbow flag, it is crucial to remember the man and life behind the design. Baker was born in Chanute, KS, in 1951 - a time when gay and questioning people did not have the same social liberties they have now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Counterfeit ring 6 min fakeaztrollaccount 5
How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07) 1 hr Cool girl 12
ccc 2 hr Curious 7
Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15) 8 hr Linneb02 10
stupid republicans (May '13) Apr 1 LiberalFeminist 775
marie sheriff (Jan '12) Mar 31 Why does it matter 57
Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16) Mar 31 DewWY 3101 38
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC