Heated debate over CRC proposals at city commission meeting

Mayor Phillip Chaney told Chanute Recreation Commission Executive Director Steve Slane the consensus of the commission was to go ahead to prepare proposals for Lakeview Recreational Area, the former Safari Golf Course. The CRC has proposed repairing a restroom for use at the area, which was re-developed last year with a disk golf course, fitness and hiking trails and play pods.

