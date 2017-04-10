Gilbert Baker Film Festival still a go despite its namesake's death
Despite the recent passing of the person who it will honor, the first Gilbert Baker Film Festival will be presented at Labette Community College next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Scott school system
|24 min
|NiCoLE HaSeNaUr
|40
|eugene ware
|58 min
|234community
|3
|usd 484 fredonia
|6 hr
|Yuuuup
|5
|Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Irritated
|82
|topix
|14 hr
|Wheres the love
|6
|Amber talley
|21 hr
|Wondering
|1
|city leaders change needed
|Tue
|pfc joe citizen
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC