Gilbert Baker Film Festival still a g...

Gilbert Baker Film Festival still a go despite its namesake's death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Despite the recent passing of the person who it will honor, the first Gilbert Baker Film Festival will be presented at Labette Community College next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott school system 24 min NiCoLE HaSeNaUr 40
eugene ware 58 min 234community 3
usd 484 fredonia 6 hr Yuuuup 5
Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12) 13 hr Irritated 82
topix 14 hr Wheres the love 6
Amber talley 21 hr Wondering 1
city leaders change needed Tue pfc joe citizen 6
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC