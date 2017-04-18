Future of farming presentation given
For farmers today, the future they see may be drones that scan fields and zap weeds with lasers - or maybe more. Ag tech consultant Joel Wipperfurth discussed the future for about 25 farmers at the Mid-West Fertilizer Chanute Agronomy Center on Wednesday.
