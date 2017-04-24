Fugitive apprehended in Neosho County
The Chanute Police Department participated Wednesday in the arrest of Douglas Heiskell, 35, last known address Parsons, who is wanted for several felonies including aggravated robbery and felony possession of a firearm. On Tuesday, a Chanute police officer responded to the area of the 200 block of W. 5th in Chanute on a report of a couple held at gunpoint.
