Flood Watch issued April 21 at 3:10PM...

Flood Watch issued April 21 at 3:10PM CDT expiring April 22 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Montgomery

KSZ095-096-099-100-221015- /O.CON.KICT.FA.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170422T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Wilson-Neosho-Montgomery-Labette- Including the cities of Neodesha, Fredonia, Chanute, Coffeyville, Independence, and Parsons 310 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE Flood Watch CONTINUES FOR * a portion of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, and Wilson. * Through Saturday morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Neosho County was issued at April 21 at 3:10PM CDT

