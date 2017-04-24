Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at ...

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 3:49PM CDT expiring April 30 at...

KSZ096-098>100-301100- /O.CON.KICT.FF.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170430T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Neosho-Chautauqua-Montgomery-Labette- Including the cities of Chanute, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Coffeyville, Independence, and Parsons 349 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE Flash Flood Watch CONTINUES FOR * a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery, and Neosho. * Through Sunday morning.

