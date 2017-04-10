Donations sought for CHS After Prom

Donations sought for CHS After Prom

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Donations are still needed for Chanute After Prom, a safe place for high school students to continue their evening after the Chanute High School prom There will also be drawings for prizes throughout the night, including items students might want for college dorms, electronics and gift cards from local vendors, many of which are donated by the businesses. The After Prom is intended to be a place where students will stay safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott school system 14 min WTH 45
Good O'Day's 5 hr WTF 1
Eye brows.... 14 hr Fact Checker 2
ccc 15 hr SusieQ 24
eugene ware Wed 234community 3
usd 484 fredonia Apr 12 Yuuuup 5
Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12) Apr 12 Irritated 82
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC