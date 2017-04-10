Donations sought for CHS After Prom
Donations are still needed for Chanute After Prom, a safe place for high school students to continue their evening after the Chanute High School prom There will also be drawings for prizes throughout the night, including items students might want for college dorms, electronics and gift cards from local vendors, many of which are donated by the businesses. The After Prom is intended to be a place where students will stay safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Scott school system
|14 min
|WTH
|45
|Good O'Day's
|5 hr
|WTF
|1
|Eye brows....
|14 hr
|Fact Checker
|2
|ccc
|15 hr
|SusieQ
|24
|eugene ware
|Wed
|234community
|3
|usd 484 fredonia
|Apr 12
|Yuuuup
|5
|Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Irritated
|82
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC