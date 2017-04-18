Deadline nears for fireworks goal

Deadline nears for fireworks goal

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Organizers of Chanute's Fourth of July fireworks display have less than three weeks left to raise more than $6,000 to meet their goal. The committee for the Fourth of July celebration wants to provide a fireworks display comparable to nearby communities like Independence and last year raised $11,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex Offenders (Mar '12) 2 hr kyle 64
Boyd stay away from Park View Apartments 2 hr kyle 1
Fort Scott school system 3 hr Patti 76
Kirstin Groves (Feb '16) 4 hr Kirstin Groves 15
who can level a trailer home 6 hr Don 3
Brian Harris 8 hr Pam 15
Gay Marriage (Jun '15) 13 hr Cherokee 6
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,345 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC