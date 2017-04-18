Deadline nears for fireworks goal
Organizers of Chanute's Fourth of July fireworks display have less than three weeks left to raise more than $6,000 to meet their goal. The committee for the Fourth of July celebration wants to provide a fireworks display comparable to nearby communities like Independence and last year raised $11,000.
