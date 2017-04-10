CRC director regrets heated discussio...

CRC director regrets heated discussion with city

The executive director of the Chanute Recreation Commission apologized to the board at Wednesday evening's meeting for the heated discussion with the city commission Monday evening. The discussion came up during a proposal Monday for the CRC to repair the former pro shop at Safari Golf Course to use as storage.

