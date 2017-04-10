County Commission discusses Plummer
Neosho County Commissioners met with a Chanute official to discuss plans for south Plummer Avenue at the regular weekly meeting Thursday morning, which was held a day early due to Good Friday. Electric Distribution Superintendent Clint Moore met with the commission to try to determine easements and access for a power line crossing near the intersection of Plummer and 21st Street.
