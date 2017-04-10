County Commission discusses Plummer

County Commission discusses Plummer

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Neosho County Commissioners met with a Chanute official to discuss plans for south Plummer Avenue at the regular weekly meeting Thursday morning, which was held a day early due to Good Friday. Electric Distribution Superintendent Clint Moore met with the commission to try to determine easements and access for a power line crossing near the intersection of Plummer and 21st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Scott school system 5 hr Yuck 41
eugene ware 23 hr 234community 3
usd 484 fredonia Wed Yuuuup 5
Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12) Wed Irritated 82
topix Wed Wheres the love 6
Amber talley Tue Wondering 1
city leaders change needed Tue pfc joe citizen 6
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC